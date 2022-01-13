$99 gets you a rugged Chromebook tablet that’s perfect for the kiddos

If you’re in the market for a new tablet for the little ones, Lenovo has a deal that’s too good to pass up. The lesser-known sibling of the popular Lenovo Chromebook Duet tablet, the 10e Chromebook, offers up the exact same user experience as its consumer-focused counterpart but adds the rigidity of a rugged outer shell. The 10.1″ tablet has an awesome screen is the perfect size for elementary-aged children to tote around the house, on vacation, or wherever. The added durability of the shock-resistant chassis means that it can stand up to the wear and tear that comes with being a kid.

For a number of reasons, we were pretty tough on the 10e Chromebook tablet when Lenovo launched it. For starters, it didn’t come with the keyboard like the Duet and the available folio keyboard for the 10e lacks a touchpad. The other, more glaring issue with the rugged tablet was the price. The Lenovo 10e Chromebook retailed for more than $300 and didn’t include the keyboard. Unless you absolutely needed the ruggedness offered by the 10e, the Duet has always been a much better value.

None of this is to say that the Lenovo 10e Chromebook is a bad device. In fact, you get the exact same experience that comes with its sleeker sibling, the Duet Chromebook. If you have smaller kids around the house or you simply want a knock-around device for consumption and Android apps, it’s actually quite solid and right now, you can pick up the 10e Chromebook for the next-to-nothing price of only $99.

As I mentioned, the Lenovo 10e Chromebook makes a great little Android tablet but you likely won’t want to use this as your daily driver. However, should you want a keyboard for your new Chromebook, you can save a little bit when you purchase the folio keyboard case along with your new Chrome OS tablet. Normally $69.99, the Lenovo keyboard add-on is discounted to $46.99 when you buy it with the 10e. That gives you a versatile secondary device for just under $150 and that’s nothing to sneeze at if you ask me. There are additional discounts on other accessories like a protective tablet case, 7-in-1 USB-C hub, and more if you’re needing some extras for this device or any other PC in your home.

This massive discount could be due, in part, to the fact that a successor to the original Duet/10e Chromebook is likely in the works. That means that the 10e may be getting liquidated and once they’re gone, they’re gone. At $99, I can easily recommend this tablet to anyone needing a simple, trustworthy device for lightweight tasks. As an added bonus, you can pick up an extra 5% cashback on the 10e Chromebook and anything else you may purchase from Lenovo when you use Rakuten at checkout. If you don’t have a free Rakuten account, sign up with our link below and you’ll net an extra $30 when you make your first qualifying purchase. Easy money.

