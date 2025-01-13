8GB Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11″ sees biggest price drop of 2025

The new Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11″ hasn’t been around quite long enough to see multitudes of discounts. Instead, it’s actually been quite popular since it hit the scene in October and has only dipped a few times for Black Friday deals. Back in November, we saw it hit the lowest-ever price of $274.99, and that price still holds the record. But what’s happening this week gets us pretty close once again!

Right now, over at Lenovo’s site, the top-end model of Lenovo’s latest tablet (the one I highly recommend) is now a full $110 off, bringing it down to just $289.99 for the time being. That’s a sub-$300 price on a device that is wildly flexible, powerful enough to get real work done, and still small enough to tote around with you on the go.

With the upgraded Kompanio 838 inside, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, you have all you need to enjoy entertainment, plug into a second monitor to get some productive work done, all in a device that switches between tablet and desktop modes with ease.

The keyboard and kickstand back are included in the box, the screen hits 400 nits of brightness, and on this particular model, the magnetically mounted Lenovo USI 2.0 Pen comes in the box as well. With the latest version of the Duet, Lenovo handily solved the pen storage issues that have plagued this lineup in the past, and the entire package just feels well thought out and completely considered.

For $289.99, there simply aren’t many other options that get you close to this level of quality and usability. Our review of the Duet 11″ was quite favorable for a reason, and when it is on sale for $110, it becomes such an easy recommendation all around. Don’t miss it!