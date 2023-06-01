7 new Android features arriving this month

This morning, Google has announced the quarterly Android feature drop and this one includes some very useful features for phones, tablets and even Wear OS devices. The updates lean heavily to the Wear OS side of things but there are some very interesting additions to Android that I’m sure many users will welcome with open arms. So, without further ado, let’s take a quick look at what’s new in the latest feature drop for Android and Wear OS.

Spotify on Wear OS

It’s funny that Spotify seems to get more love from Google than the company’s own YouTube Music but here we are. Another update to the Spotify Wear OS app will now allow users to access the Spotify DJ to deliver personalized music lineups, stream podcasts and gives the app a new selection of tiles and complications for the app.

Availability – WearOS 2+ devices. Spotify DJ is only available in English in the U.S., Canada, U.K. and Ireland for Spotify Premium users. Other Spotify features available on all Spotify’s supported languages and countries.

Reading Practice

This one has me excited as my six-year-old is about to start first grade and he abhors reading. Don’t get me wrong. He loves to pick up a book. He just gets frustrated when he can’t identify a word. The new Reading Practice feature will help new readers to improve vocabulary and comprehension by sounding our words as they read through a book.

Reading Practice will be available for thousands of compatible titles on Play Books including free some options and is available for Android 8+ in the U.S. for English titles.

Wallet on Wear OS

Tap and Pay is already a very useful function on Wear OS devices. So, it only makes sense to expand that functionality to access your full Google Wallet. This will include using your watch for digital tickets as well as accessing SmarTrip and Clipper Cards if you’re in the Bay area.

Emoji Kitchen Summer Edition Stickers

If you use Gboard, you’ve likely seen the large, suggested emojis that pop up when you’re in the emoji selector. These are remixes of the original emoji you tap and they make for some fun conversation. This update adds summer editions of many of your favorite emojis to the kitchen to keep your convo cool for the season.

Widgets!!!

People love widgets. Me, personally, I never got into them. Still, having quick access to your favorite apps on your phone or tablet display is useful and I see the benefit. This feature drop adds widgets for Google TV, Google Finance and Google News. Now, you can custom curate your entertainment, news, and stock prices and display them prominently on your home screen.

Available on Android 6+ globally in all supported languages.

Note tile for Wear OS

If you’re a note taker or list maker, this update will make your day. You can now add a single Note till or to-do list to your watch. Swipe through your tiles and find your pinned note quickly to save yourself some time and save some time.

Available on WearOS 3+ devices globally, in all supported languages.

Dark Web Reports on Android with Google One

If you are a Google One subscriber, you are probably aware that your subscription has benefits. The Google One VPN, for example that you can use on your Android phone when you’re out and about using public wi-fi. Now, Google One users will have the ability to run a quick scan in the Google One app and on the web to see if their email account has been exposed to the dark web. If you’re in the U.S., you can also scan for personal information that may be hiding in the darker corners of the internet.

Available on all Android versions for consumer Google Accounts based in the U.S. Coming to 20+ countries in the near future.

That’s if for this feature drop. These updates will begin rolling out today and you should see them available on your devices over the coming weeks.