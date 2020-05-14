With the 4K screens on the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook and Pixelbook Go, there’s really no contest

To be honest, from the start, there was little interest in the Pixelbook Go’s very-expensive 4K configuration right out of the gate. With the standard Pixelbook Go’s great performance, solid screen, incredible build, and overall fantastic user experience, there was little reason for most people to want to pay $1399 for an upgrade in storage and 4x more pixels on the screen. Let’s face it, the 8th-gen Core i7 isn’t that much faster than the i5 and they end up feeling the same when the i7’s performance boost is forced to push around all those extra pixels on the 4K screen.

However, with the introduction of the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook and its 4K AMOLED screen, a renewed interest bubbled up for the 4K Pixelbook Go as well. We’ve shared our thoughts on the 4K Pixelbook Go in another post and video, so you can check out why we’d suggest you stick with the other m3 or i5 configurations over there. For this video, we really just wanted to compare the displays of these two Chromebooks because, frankly, that’s what everyone has been asking us about.

The truth is, both of these Chromebooks offer great speed, high-end internals, fantastic keyboards, trackpads and build quality. But when you place these 4K screens side by side, there’s simply no contest. Specs only go so far, and the things that line up between these two screens could paint the picture that we’re dealing with similar quality panels if you aren’t careful. Sure, they are both 4K 3840×2160 panels at 13.3-inches with 16:9 aspect ratios. But the comparisons end there.

Sat next to one another, the Samsung’s punchy, bright, gorgeous AMOLED screen puts the Pixelbook Go to shame. It’s honestly not even a fair fight. AMOLED, by its nature, just looks better in every way. The screen is brighter, more colorful, has far more color accuracy, and delivers far greater dynamic range. Viewing the screens off angle made all of these differences that much more magnified and within only seconds, I was able to easily crown the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook as the winner in this fight.

While I hold to the opinion that few should buy the 4K Pixelbook Go for what it benefited users over the cheaper configurations, I propose that not a single person should choose the 4K Pixelbook Go over the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook if display quality is your chief concern. Apart from the screen, these devices are quite different in their approaches at making a great Chromebook, so I’m not saying that across the board you should buy the Samsung over the Pixelbook Go. What I am saying, however, is if you are deciding which one to buy mainly based on the quality of the screen, I’ll put your mind at ease. The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook possesses the superior Chromebook display by a landslide.

