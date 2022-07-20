$379 gets you this 13.3″ OLED ChromeOS tablet

I’ve implied this on multiple occasions but now, I’m ready to just say it. The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 is, hands-down, the best ChromeOS tablet money can buy. For now, anyway. While the 13.3″ detachable may not be everyone’s cup of tea, the OLED-toting tablet offers a ton of value even at its retail price of $499. Don’t believe me? See what Robby has to say in the full review below.

Needless to say, we’re huge fans of the Duet 5 and we love it even more when you can pick one up on the cheap. Right now, Best Buy is discounting the more-desirable 8GB/128GB model of the Duet 5 and you can save $120 when you buy one. That brings the price down to a delectable $379 which is the same price as the smaller, less-powerful Duet 3 that we just reviewed. Here’s a quick look at what you get for under $400.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 Specs

Chrome OS

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2

8GB LPDDR4x-2133

128GB eMMC storage

13.3″ FHD (1920×1080) OLED 400nits

Stereo speakers, 1W x4

2 x USB-C

Cameras – Front 5.0MP / Rear 8.0MP

non-backlit detachable keyboard

USI-compatible (sold separately)

2.24 pounds w/keyboard

Auto updates through Jun 2029

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 boasts just enough horsepower that it can actually serve as a daily driver for lightweight to moderate tasks. The versatility of the detachable form factor makes it a device that can be used for work and play. Thanks to the ARM-powered Snapdragon processor, you can count on having plenty of battery life regardless of your use case. You can check out the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 at Best Buy via the link below.