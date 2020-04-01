3 great new games are available for free for Stadia Pro subscribers

Well, it’s April 1st and while I enjoy a good prank now and again, I’m glad we’ve collectively decided to basically cancel April Fool’s Day this year. In place of a joke or a good ol’ pulling of the leg, Stadia is simply offering up a few great new titles for free to its Pro level subscribers. As always, you can fire up Stadia on the web or in the app, navigate to the store and find the titles under the Stadia Pro Games section. From there, click the Claim button and get playing.

New month, new free games. No joke!



Log-in and claim three new games with your Stadia Pro subscription. pic.twitter.com/r6IIj10LJr — Stadia (@GoogleStadia) April 1, 2020

The titles on offer include the entire Serious Sam collection, Spitlings, and Stacks on Stacks (on Stacks). While Serious Sam is a throwback FPS that gives users a campaign and online multiplayer action that is quite gruesome, the other two games are much more tame and family friendly.

For many of us, these types of games could be a bit of saving grace in a world where staying home with the entire family for days on end is the new normal. Games like Stacks and Spitlings (both First on Stadia titles) don’t focus so much on high fidelity graphics as much as strategic gameplay. For our family, games like Jenga are always a hit with the kids and games that allow them to engage in a bit of troubleshooting and strategy are always welcome by us as parents.

While I wasn’t really ready to plunk down the money to play either of these games prior to today, I’m ready to stay home and play a few rounds of each around the living room TV with the family tonight. And this is possibly one of my favorite things about being a Stadia Pro subscriber right now. I love the chance to try games I probably wouldn’t have before, knowing that there are likely some gems out there that are well worth my time if I just give them a shot.

Shop All The Latest Chromebook Deals