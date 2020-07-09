3 new Chromebooks enter development with 11th-gen Intel chips inside

From what we can tell at this point in 2020, there is little standing in the way of continued Chromebook development. More and more boards continue being piled on as we move through the year and it seems that, pandemic or no, new Chromebooks are being prepped left and right. Currently, boards fall into a few larger groups that we’re tracking all in one place via this single post, but those groups look a little something like this:

‘Kukui’ (MediaTek 818/P60T)

(MediaTek 818/P60T) ‘Hatch’ (10th-gen Intel Comet Lake)

(10th-gen Intel Comet Lake) ‘Volteer’ (11th-gen Intel Tiger Lake)

(11th-gen Intel Tiger Lake) ‘Asurada’ (MediaTek 8192)

(MediaTek 8192) ‘Zork’ (AMD Picasso)

(AMD Picasso) ‘Trogdor’ (Qualcomm Snapdragon)

(Qualcomm Snapdragon) ‘Dedede’ (11th-gen Intel 10nm small-core Jasper Lake)

Once upon a time, we were only tracking a handful of devices all with the same basic processor across the board. These days, it is far less straight forward. Each item on the list above has multiple variations within and multiple development boards as a result. Before adding the boards today, that means we’re tracking 38 individual Chromebooks at the moment. And, as you can tell from this post, we’re adding three more to the list today.

Say hello to ‘Halvor’, ‘Waddledee’ and ‘Magolor’

Let’s start with ‘Waddledee’ and ‘Magolor’. These two boards will get added to the ‘Dedede’ list and will feature the latest small-core Intel Chips in the Jasper Lake line. We expect some great upgrades in this line of Chromebooks and should see both a boost in speed and battery life thanks to the 10nm process in this line of chips from Intel. Jasper Lake also brings along an update to the integrated graphics, so performance should be significantly increased across the board with these Chromebooks. That’s very encouraging considering the current lineup of Gemini Lake Chromebooks perform quite well for their low price tags. We don’t know much else at this point about Jasper Lake Chromebooks, but expect education-focused and low end hardware to be the central focus, here.

Moving on to ‘Halvor’, we get another addition to the ever-expanding ‘Volteer’ lineup. ‘Volteer’ is based on the 11th-gen Tiger Lake Intel chips and will bring along a big boost in the integrated graphics department for all laptops, including Chromebooks. As we watch devices like the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook, Acer Spin 713 and Lenovo Flex 5 roll out here in 2020, keep in mind that this type of device range is what we expect from the upcoming devices based on ‘Volteer’ in the later parts of 2020 and through 2021.

As always, we’re continually spending time in the repositories looking for new devices and clues about the specifics of those Chromebooks when we can find them. We’ll keep you updated as we learn more about these and other Chromebooks as they develop further, so stay tuned. Oh, and be sure to bookmark our ongoing page dedicated to the growing list of Chromebooks in development.

