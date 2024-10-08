3 fantastic Prime Day Chromebook Plus deals that aren’t on Amazon

Let’s face it: Prime Day influences every area of the web when it comes to deals and discounts. There’s no way around it, no way to fight it, and no reason you shouldn’t let Amazon’s ridiculous reach work in your favor at all sorts of retailers across the internet.

The Amazon Prime Day effect is in full force today, and as a result, we’re seeing a few extra Chromebook deals over at Best Buy than we had yesterday. Generally speaking, Best Buy offers new deals on Monday that tend to run through Sunday. Next week, rinse, repeat, and do it again.

But Prime Day upends things, right? So, just as much as you may hunt on Amazon for a great Chromebook deal, those same price drops are happening elsewhere, too. And, as a person looking for a Chromebook, there are simply better, more-organized stores to look in when it comes time to buy: and versus Amazon, Best Buy is the far-superior place to shop for a Chromebook 365 days a year. Here are 3 great deals you should keep an eye on today.

Acer Chromebook Spin 714

The biggest discount added today is definitely on the superb Acer Chromebook Spin 714. Though there’s a newer Plus-branded version of this device out there, it’s not wildly better than this version with the Intel Core i5-1335U, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of NVMe storage. And this version has all the Plus upgrades, too.

The Spin 714 series has always been great, and last year’s version was one of my favorites. You get all you could ask for in a premium Chromebook, including a 350+ nit screen that is 16:10, 14-inches, and gorgeous, a premium backlit keyboard, glass trackpad, metal chassis, QHD camera, and more. This thing is a delight to use, and right now you can get it for just $429.99 – a whopping $270 off the MSRP.

ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34

As a very, very incremental update to the first Chromebook Plus CX34, ASUS didn’t do too much to make this device wildly different than it was on the first try. The first version was pretty great, and the main changes with this model saw the addition of a touchscreen and an update to the 13th-gen Intel Core i5-1335U. With 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, this striking, all-white Chromebook is a great example of what you can get in a Chromebook Plus without killing your budget. At $150 off, you can get this excellent device for just $349.

Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE

Finally, one of my favorite Chromebooks ever made is $100 off right now, and I can’t tell you how much I’d recommend snagging one if a big screen, reasonable weight, solid build, and fun additions like an RGB keyboard and 120Hz display sound like things you want in your life.

Between this newer, Plus-branded version and the original, I’ve used the 516 GE a ton over the past couple years, and I never regret having it in the bag. For many, the svelte Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus may be a bit of a better fit, but the current $150 price gap is definitely something you’d want to consider. At just 3.8 pounds for a 16-inch Chromebook, The Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE isn’t cumbersome and the performance and screen are both reasons to consider this beast of a device.

