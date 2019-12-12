2019 Chrome Unboxed Holiday Gift Guide

As the holidays are quickly approaching, we are all looking for a unique gift that shows how much we care for those friends and family closest to us. It is particularly hard to find gifts for those techie people on your list who seem to always have the newest gadget, so the staff here at Chrome Unboxed put our heads together to create what we think is the perfect assortment of holiday gift ideas that are perfect for family, friends, co-workers, a secret Santa gift exchange.

Whether you are shopping for a Chromebook lover, Google fan, or just a tech enthusiast, our handpicked guide is here to help you find the perfect gift. Browse our personal favorites that range from the Chromebook and phone we think you should buy to tech accessories and useful smart home gadgets that can help around the house.

We didn’t include anything in the list that we don’t actually use, so you can know that all this stuff has been tested for months (or years in some cases) and has all stood the test of time. Sure, great gifts are sometimes all about the cool factor, but just as important is the quality and long-lasting appeal of an item. Rest assured the gifts on this list are things we’ve kept around because they are worth keeping. We sincerely hope you find something useful, and wish a Happy Holiday to you and those you love!

