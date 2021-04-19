$200 off this premium Core i3 HP Chromebook 2-in-1

Very soon, Tiger Lake Chromebooks will be upon us and that means more and more discounts on the current generation of 10th Gen Intel devices such as the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook and the wildly popular Acer Chromebook Spin 713. In the mix of the current premium Chrome OS models, the HP Chromebook x360 14c is one of the most well-rounded convertibles on the market. Thanks to frequent discounts, it remains one of our top recommendations if you absolutely can’t breach the $600 price mark to grab the Spin 713.

Building on the success of the original Chromebook x360 14, the 14c offers up a powerful 10th Gen Intel Core i3, 8GB of RAM, and a respectable 64GB of storage. While it falls a bit behind the Core i5, 8GB/128GB Acer, the HP still hands users enough horsepower for multi-tasking, Android apps, and even Linux applications if you are so inclined. The 14″ FullHD display could be a bit brighter for our tastes but where it lacks in screen luster, the HP makes up the difference in features and a solid keyboard/trackpad combo. HP finally put some decent speakers in this premium model as well. That’s not to say that the audio is on par with say, the Pixelbook Go but they are definitely an improvement over previous B&O branded models.

The 14″ convertible obviously features a touch display but that panel is enhanced by the fact that it is compatible with any USI stylus such as the Penoval USI pen we featured a while back in our latest Chromebook stylus video. Other premium features include a backlit keyboard and a fingerprint sensor that lives just to the right of the trackpad where, in my opinion, it should. This Chromebook normally retails for the exact same $629 as the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 but it is frequently on sale at Best Buy for $449. At that price, it’s a lot easier to recommend the HP as you can forgive its small list of shortcomings. Right now, however, the deal is even sweeter as you can pick up the HP Chromebook x360 14c and save $200. For $429, you can own one of the best Chromebooks of 2020 and you’ll be getting a device that’s powerful enough to last you well into the latter part of the decade and that’s awesome because the HP will get updates through June of 2028 at the very least. You can find this deal at the link below.

HP Chromebook x360 14c at Best Buy