$200 off makes the HP Chromebook x2 a Chrome OS tablet worth buying

The Chrome OS tablet market is finally starting to see some signs of life and we now have not one but two formidable Snapdragon-powered devices at our disposal. The latest is the OLED-toting Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 that Robby just unboxed but HP’s Chromebook x2 11 is currently on offer and it’s one heck of a deal. Just in case you missed it, the HP Chromebook x2 is the first Chrome OS tablet to come rocking Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7c Compute chip and while it isn’t perfect, it is really good. Check out Robby’s review.

Now, the non-LTE version of the HP Chromebook x2 11 is readily available at Best Buy but it’s tough to recommend simply because it retails for $600. For that amount of money, you can pick up far more powerful devices with niceties like backlit keys and Thunderbolt support. Granted, you won’t be getting a tablet but there are plenty of convertibles to choose from in this price range. If you have your heart set on a tablet, the HP is a very solid choice but the $499 Lenovo Duet 5 is – in my opinion – a better option.

That said, the HP Chromebook x2 11 is once again on sale and you can pick it up for only $399. That’s a savings of $200 which is a discount that makes this 11″ Chrome OS tablet well worth your time and money. For $399, you not only get a sleek and versatile 2-in-1 but HP was kind enough to include the USI stylus in the box. Lenovo opted to make the stylus an add-on but hey, whatever. With the stylus included, the HP Chromebook x2 11 is the perfect tote-along device for the weekend or even a secondary device to keep close at hand for when you’re on the go. Check it out in Night Teal or Shade Grey over at Best Buy before this deal is gone.

