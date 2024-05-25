2 ways to score a sub-$400 Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 tablet

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 remains on top of the (admittedly small) Chromebook tablet heap as we round the corner into mid 2024. With it’s super-slim build, 13.3-inch OLED screen, included full-size keyboard cover, Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and multi-day battery, it’s easy to see why this device has been a huge fan favorite for the couple years it has been available.

While the time is coming likely at some point in 2024 where this device will be displaced as the de facto ChromeOS tablet choice for many, the truth is the Duet 5 is the absolute one to buy for now if you are in the market for a portable, detachable device you can use both on the desktop and as a full-blown tablet.

And at the moment, there are a couple options where you can snag one for well under the MSRP. Both Best Buy and Walmart have versions of this device on sale, and each deal is interesting depending on your situtation.

The Best Buy model is only $369 right now and comes with 8GB of RAM. The Walmart variation is just $329, but bumps the RAM down to just 4GB. If $40 of savings sounds good and you aren’t someone who likes to open up gobs of tabs and windows all the time, you likely won’t feel the reduction in memory and can save yourself some cash.

If you like a bit more performance, however, I’d point you to the 8GB model over at Best Buy as $40 isn’t a crazy amount to pay for double the memory. It’ll surely help on those days when you need to spread out multiple tasks on the desktop and you’ll be glad you forked over the extra money for it.

Either way you go, these are great deals on what represents the best tablet experience on a ChromeOS device to date. The screen makes it a great companion device for media consumption, but the capabilities of this little Chromebook definitely extend to the desktop when needed, and I still enjoy taking this device along with me from time to time when I’m headed out of the office. And at these prices, I think many of you will feel the same as well.

