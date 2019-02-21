1Password Optimized For Chrome OS: One Password Manager To Rule Them All

If you are invested in any of Google’s ecosystems to even the slightest degree, you can probably spot Google Design a mile away. Whether on your Android device, in Chrome or any number of Google apps and services you may use on a daily basis, Google is continuously evolving their own, unique aesthetic for the digital world.

Google Design goes so much deeper tha just the fancy and sometimes whimsical trappings of Google’s products. So much so that the company has an entire website dedicated to sharing, exploring and fostering technical design.

One of the latest video projects from Google Design is the latest episode of “Centered” and this particular video highlights 1Password manager and their journey to optimizing their Android app for Chrome OS.

The 10-minute video features multiple perspectives from 1Password employees who work in different areas of the company including customer feedback, support and as it pertains to us, development.

Check out the conversation below between Google’s Yasmine Evjen and 1Password’s Android engineer, Saad M.

You can see the whole video here but I want to take a moment to focus on the fact that 1Password (one of the industry’s leading password managers) has developed their Android app to work seamlessly on Chromebooks.

Saad points out that 1Password has always kept responsive design in mind when creating and evolving the apps UI but as you can see in the video, it is clear they have put a lot of work into making it behave in a specific manner when in use on a desktop.

This speaks volumes to me and I hope to the countless developers who have hesitated in developing specifically with Chrome OS in mind. 1Password has a Chrome extension. They didn’t HAVE to spend time and resources optimizing the Android app for Chrome OS. But, they did and it’s a perfect example of forward -looking that will make or break an app’s success in the Chromebook arena.

On to the app itself.

Around here, we rely heavily on Chrome’s built-in password management platform simply because we exist almost exclusively in a Chrome environment in some shape form or fashion.

For many, that just isn’t an option and to you, I would say that 1Password is one of the best cross-platform password managers available. Mac, Android, iOS, Linux, Windows and even Chrome OS are all included in the compatibility department and 1Password offers a lot of great extra features such as Watchtower that actively monitors your passwords in order to alert you in the event a site has reported a security breach.

On top of that, the individual plan gives users 2FA options, 1GB of document storage, autofill, fingerprint login, 24/7 support and a whole lot more. You can even upgrade to the family plan and get all the goodies for up to 5 people.

For as little as $3 a month, you can manage all of your passwords on all of your devices from one powerful app and rest assured that you data is secure.

Best of all, 1Password will let you try the service for a full 30 days at no charge with no commitment. Sign up below and give it a try.

Source: Google Design