1Password 8 for Android is out with new look and improvements

Although Chrome’s built-in password manager has come a long way, adding on-device encryption on Android, iOS, and Chrome, plus providing a home screen shortcut on Android devices, the fact remains that some users need a password manager that can store more than just website credentials and credit card numbers.

For those that need a bit more, there’s 1Password, which is one of the best cross-platform password managers out there. It is supported on pretty much every platform such as Mac, Android, iOS, Linux, Windows, and Chrome OS. Additionally, it offers a lot of great extra features such as Watchtower which actively monitors your passwords in order to alert you in the event a site has reported a security breach.

Today, 1Password announced the launch of the newest version of the app, which brings what they call a brand-new experience with speed in mind. However, version 8 is not an upgrade to 1Password 7 and will instead appear on the Play Store as a brand-new app. Upon installing and launching the new app, you will notice the below improvements:

Ability to hide, unhide, or reorder items on the app’s home screen

Pin specific fields from your items to the home screen

Updated navigation bar with quick access to all your vaults

Improved autofill experience

Mobile Watchtower experience so you can quickly check your score and take action

Group vaults for easier context switching, which are called Collections

Dark mode

New icons and typography

1Password 8 collections on Android

I was able to install 1Password 8 on both my Pixel and my Chromebook Duet 3 without any issues and logged in to both using my master password. The new autofill experience is definitely better with the dreaded “Autofill with 1Password” banner gone and replaced with the actual username for the account filled in. You can install 1Password 8 today by heading over to the Google Play Store.

