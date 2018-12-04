$100 Off The Samsung Chromebook Pro w/Backlit Keys And A Free 250GB SSD

Samsung is sliding in some last-minute holiday deals for Chromebook shoppers and this time you can score some pretty sweet external storage when you buy the Chromebook Pro.

The much-clamored for Samsung Chromebook Pro with a backlit keyboard is currently $100 off retail on Samsung’s site and if you act fast, they’re throwing in a 250GB T5 SSD portable hard drive.

The T5 series features USB-C transfer with speeds up to 540 MB/s and comes in a nice, compact package. It would be the perfect travel companion if you’re needing to offload some major files or pics from a trip.

To pick up the SSD, just add the Chromebook Pro w/backlit keyboard to your cart and the T5 will be there when you check out. At $100 off the Pro and a free SSD that retails for $119, this is a bundle of savings just before the holiday shopping season comes to a close.

Grab yours while supplies last.

Samsung Chromebook Pro w/free SSD