10 Chromebook using educators to follow

Teachers are some of the most kind and generous professionals you will ever meet. Not only do they work incredibly hard to educate their students, but many of them also spend their free time sharing tips and ideas to help other teachers! While a list of amazing, generous teachers could go on forever, we’ve selected 10 educators who share tips on teaching with Chromebooks.

Here, in no particular order, are some of our favorite Chromebook-using educators!

Tom Mullaney (@TomEMullaney) – Tom is a former special education and social studies teacher who shares great classroom tips and ideas for teachers. Tom is an expert on Jamboard, one of the best Android apps for ChromeOS!

Eric Griffith (@mrgrifftastic) – As IT director, Eric managed some of the very first 1:1 Chromebook programs in the state of Ohio. Eric generously shares tips and ideas on his YouTube channel.

Stephanie Howell (@mrshowell24) – Stephanie shares great tips and classroom ideas on her blog and helps lead the Global Google Educator Group, an awesome resource for anyone teaching in a school that uses Google Workspace for Education.

Jeremy Badiner (@MrBadiner) – As a technology coach for Gull Lake schools in Michigan, Jeremy consistently shares practical ways to use Chromebooks and Google Workspace in the classroom. The tutorials on Jeremy’s blog are easy to follow and filled with great tips!

Promevo – Mark Borison is the face and voice behind the Promevo YouTube channel. Mark has produced some highly entertaining videos on Chromebooks over the years. Classics include the time he “drop tested” a Chromebook by throwing it off the roof and the first (and possibly only) Chromebook rap music video.

John Sowash (@jrsowash) – If you are looking for a resource focused on the use of Chromebooks in the Classroom, John’s blog, podcast, and YouTube channel are for you. John also writes an occasional article for Chrome Unboxed!

Peter Horner (@peterghorner) – Chromebooks are growing in popularity in the UK and Peter is helping lead the charge! Peter is the IT manager for Barton Peveril College located in Hampshire, UK. Peter shares great tips on Twitter and his YouTube channel.

Kim Mattina (@The_Tech_Lady) – Kim’s podcast, The Suite Talk, highlights how educators are using Google Workspace and Chromebooks in the Classroom.

Eric Curts (@ericcurts) – Eric is a gifted writer who shares clear, practical lesson ideas on his blog, Control Alt Achieve. Eric is also the creator of BattleSheets, one of my favorite activities for teaching students about spreadsheets!

Matt Miller – (@jmatmiller) – Matt wants you to Ditch that Textbook in favor of active learning that engages students. Matt’s blog is a HUGE resource for anyone teaching with Chromebooks and Google Workspace.

Bonus Blog: Check out “Tech You Can Do” from Google Educator Sarah Kiefer.

Which educator did we miss?

Who do you look to for tips and ideas on using Chromebooks and Google Workspace in the classroom?

