Lenovo’s Chromebook 14e Brings AMD To Enterprise

Last month saw the long-awaited debut of AMD’s entry into the world of Chrome OS. HP and Acer now offer a handful of AMD devices aimed at the budget retail and education sector. The devices feature the Stoney Ridge A4 and A6 processors from AMD and land in the $300 and up price range depending on your configuration.

While these new AMD Chromebooks are a compelling alternative to their Intel counterparts, Lenovo’s first at-bat in this new territory could set the bar for future AMD models.

MWC Barcelona (formerly Mobile World Congress) is just getting underway and Lenovo has announced a slew of new devices ranging from their latest phablet to a wide range of Windows laptops and even some ThinkPad-branded noise-canceling headphones.

All great stuff from Lenovo but the device we’re here for is the AMD-powered Chromebook 14e. Unlike HP and Acer’s offerings, Lenovo is hoping to get the attention of business types with a sleek design, aluminum build and most importantly, a price tag your CFO will appreciate.

Check out some close-up shots of the Lenovo Chromebook 14e. Then, we'll cover the finer details.











As you can see above, the Chromebook 14e isn’t going to take on the likes of the HP Chromebook x360 or a Pixelbook but what it can do is offer a stable, capable platform for moderate users which makes it the perfect device for countless employees on the Enterprise sector.

Equipped with an aluminum lid, backlit keyboard, a good mix of ports and an optional FHD touch display, the Chromebook 14e also comes standard with the durability of Lenovo’s education devices .

Lenovo has done an excellent job of giving the 14e a look that will be appealing to the business class. With a tapered blade design, this device looks likes something that could cost somewhere in the thousand dollar range and that is exactly where this Chromebook will triumph.

The Lenovo Chromebook 14e will start at the very competitive price of $279 and is expected to be available in March. This will likely be a 4GB, non-touch model with the beefed up version coming in somewhere in the $400+ range if my instincts serve me right.

I look forward to getting my hands on this unique Chromebook and hopefully the success of these new AMD models will pave the way for more powerful AMD Chromebooks in the very near future. With GPU support for Linux in the works, I know many will be happy to get their hands on newer APUs from AMD if and when they become available.