Zoom makes good on its promise to finally transition users to its web app for opening call links

Six months ago, Zoom popped a little banner up at the top of its Chrome web store application to remind everyone that it would soon be phasing it out in place of the new progressive web app. Well, that time has finally come, and the PWA is now the default experience for Chromebook owners.

While it’s about a year old now, the web app, which features more features like background replacement and blur among other things, was not officially rolled out until now. While joining a meeting on your Google-powered laptop, the website will not pop open instead of the soon-to-be deprecated installable version.

Additional features shipped with the updated experience include audio sharing from a Chrome tab, automatic updates, an overall optimized performance, and more. What’s interesting is that January 15th of this upcoming year is the date set for call links to open in the PWA, but it seems its occurring sooner. The Chrome Web Store app will be erased from the face of the Earth on February 1, 2023.

Have you and your organization switched over yet, or are you still using the current setup for Zoom? The company asked admins to take some time and upgrade their users apps before the transition, but there are bound to be many who have decided to cling to what’s already established and comfortable, especially if they have a larger number of students or employees.

Newsletter Signup