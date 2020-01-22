YouTube TV to replace Playstation VUE on the PS4 by month’s end

In the world of cord-cutting and streaming TV, we’ll likely see some of our choices narrow down a bit over what we once had. As some services gain more popularity, others will inevitably have to close up shop. It’s the way of things with burgeoning tech, and its little wonder that we’re seeing the beginning of this process with streaming television services. I’ll be honest, I don’t keep a tight watch on the coming and going of upstart TV providers, but I know there are quite a few out there, and Playstation Vue was one of the earlier options.

Unfortunatetly, Vue is coming to its end and Sony has already sold off the rights to Google for YouTube TV to be the officially recommended replacement. 500,000 active subscribers are now being told of the shut down and referred over to Google’s television service instead. Sony has issued an email outlining the billing details and the suggested path forward for those half million current subscribers: switch to YouTube TV. The only problem? There’s currently no YouTube TV app for the Playstation 4.

It looks as if a fix is on the way however, as Cord Cutters News found in a recent Reddit post. In this post, a Vue user is lamenting the fact that they will no longer be able to leverage a television service on their already-connected Playstation 4. In response, a Google employee on the YouTube TV team simply said, “Hang tight. Won’t be long now.”

That was just 4 days ago, but Sony has made it quite clear in their email to subscribers that the Vue television service will cease to operate on January 30th, so Google doesn’t have long to kick all of this in gear. To be fair, Google already has the YouTube TV app on a ton of platforms, so the transition and set up on Playstation 4 (assuming it was already in the works) won’t take a ton of extra effort.

Hopefully, this is all a good sign for all those Vue subscribers that a great streaming alternative to their current service is available and ready for them by month’s end. If Google can deliver on this by the deadline, I’d imagine quite of few of those subscribers will likely make the switch and greatly bolster YouTube TV’s overall numbers. I can’t imagine Google would have purchased the rights to replace Vue and be pitched to all their customers if a plan to launch wasn’t in place, but this is Google after all. We’ll be keeping an eye out.