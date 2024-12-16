YouTube TV is offering some users a 6-month reprieve from new price hike

Last week, YouTube announced a price increase for its YouTube TV subscription but it looks like they are getting worried about subscribers jumping ship. The new monthly cost is set to jump by $10 to $82.99 on January 13th for existing members but it seems YouTube TV is willing to offer some subscribers a temporary reprieve from this price hike. As noted by 9to5Google, reports have surfaced that some users who attempt to cancel their subscriptions are being offered a six-month price lock at the current $72.99 rate.

This tactic is a common strategy employed by subscription services to retain customers, so this isn’t super surprising but it does signal that YouTube TV is likely seeing a backlash from subscribers. Offering this temporary price lock is a way to mitigate the immediate churn of users who are balking at the higher price.

It is important to note that as of right now, it appears that the offer is primarily presented to users who initiate the cancellation process through a web browser on their computer, rather than via the mobile app.

To try and get this offer, first log into tv.youtube.com on a computer, navigate to Settings > Membership > Manage, and then click the “Cancel” button to proceed with the cancellation process. During this process, YouTube TV will first suggest pausing the subscription but if you proceed through the cancellation process, you might be presented with the discounted rate. Obviously, don’t confirm the cancellation if you plan to keep your subscription but this process might get you the 6-month price lock offer.

Interestingly, the offer doesn’t appear to be universally available. Some users report successfully securing the price lock, while others have been unable to trigger it. For those lucky enough to receive it, this extension provides valuable time to explore alternatives to YouTube TV’s increased pricing.

As of today, it looks like some users are still receiving this offer. It remains to be seen how long YouTube TV will continue this retention offer, but for now, it offers a potential lifeline for those unwilling to accept the new price. Ultimately, this situation underscores the increasingly volatile nature of the streaming TV landscape. With prices rising across the board and consumers becoming more price-sensitive, providers like YouTube TV will need to find ways to balance profitability with customer satisfaction to stay competitive.

So, are you taking the discount or planning to cancel YouTube TV altogether? With the rising cost of streaming services, it’s a question many are grappling with. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!