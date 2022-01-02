Youtube TV just lost a few more channels, but it’s not as bad as it sounds

We’ve recently seen the complete loss of Disney-owned channels on Youtube TV, but they came back a day later as Google and Disney hashed things out and renewed their content contract. However, that wasn’t the first time a contract lapsed without a deal being made to update the terms, and consumers were the ones to suffer. Youtube TV customers have had to deal with quite a few of these disputes over the past year, and unfortunately, Google isn’t in control of all of the factors like one would hope. It simply comes with the territory when a big company like this is attempting to aggregate channels from so many partners, and it just has to navigate the situations the best it can when they arise.

Right when the new year rolled around, the service lost a few more channels, and no, I’m not kidding. However, it’s not all bad news, as one of them is simply shifting the way it operates within Youtube TV. Let me explain. Subscribers just received an email on the last day of the year – December 31, 2021 – stating that CNBC World and NBC Sports Network were no longer available to them effective immediately. This also means that any recordings you had in your library are also gone.

The unfortunate part is that CNBC World will no longer be available on Google’s cord-cutting service in any way, shape, or form, but there is hope for NBC Sports Network. While it is ceasing operations for all distributors, as indicated in the email, much of its content is being moved into USA Network. The loophole here is that USA Network is, in fact, available to Youtube TV subscribers as a part of their lineup, so “technically”, the platform really only lost one channel, not two, depending on how you think about it.

Let me know in the comments if this affects your desire to keep Youtube TV for 2022. Obviously, there’s still a ton of value baked in, especially since the service got Disney-owned channels back and subscribers also had all of their recordings restored to their libraries. I still can’t personally justify the price of Youtube TV since it’s ridden with advertisements, but that’s just my preference. I understand why it has to be that way, but I can’t stand being inundated with commercials!