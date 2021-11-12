Youtube is partnering with creators to get you excited about shopping this holiday season

Sundar Pichai – Google and Alphabet’s CEO – has been very vocal about the company’s efforts to inject Google Shopping into practically everything it can. The opportunity to use your New Tab Page, and even Youtube as a space to help users understand the benefits of products has just been too good a proposition to pass up. Mr. Pichai states that the sheer number of unboxing videos (Chrome Unboxed, anyone?) on the platform already presents a missed opportunity to date to get products into the hands of consumers.

Selling things is only done through building trust with the buyer, and who better to do so than YouTubers, right? Creators have spent years building and connecting with their audiences, and are sure to vet a product before pitching it to their viewers in an effort to improve their lives. Conversely, viewers trust their favorite Youtuber’s recommendation and are more likely to buy. It’s a symbiotic relationship.

We previously heard that new ad spaces for Shopping products would appear under relevant videos, and that has already begun rolling out. Additionally, these ads have started popping up in the video feed on the front page. Now, Google is partnering with popular Youtubers in order to get you excited to shop for gifts this holiday season.

A new Youtube Holiday Stream and Shop live video series will run from November 15-22 and will feature some individuals you’ve probably heard of before. In just a few days, on November 15, 2021, the Merrell Twins will take the virtual stage first. Then, just two days later on November 17, you’ll have the pleasure of having Gordon Ramsay scream in your face about how “It’s raw!” while you’re learning how to cook the Thanksgiving turkey.

On the same day, Donut Media, a car enthusiasts channel, will likely show off something related to automotive gifts. On the 18th through the 21st, several Beauty Tubers (YouTubers who talk about beauty products like makeup, etc.) will have the stream, followed by the one and only MrBeast himself on the 22nd. MrBeast doesn’t need an introduction, right? Yeah, I think I’ll skip his introduction.

Anyways, you’ll have an opportunity, as always, to interact with your favorite YouTuber, ask them questions, get recommendations, and so on. Not only that, but Youtube itself will be injecting exclusive discounts, special product drops, and giving you the ability to browse and checkout for items without ever leaving the livestream. That’s pretty cool, I’m not gonna lie.

Youtube already has a subsection for Shopping, aptly named Youtube Shopping that features many videos of creators introducing their audiences to products that have helped to improve their own lives. Reviews, unboxings, and first look videos are huge on the video streaming service and have been for years. It’s great to see Google leveraging this, but even better to see them bringing in those that have made it possible, and giving them some cash to do so.