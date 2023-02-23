Podcasts are coming to YouTube Music soon, Google Podcasts not merging, but doomed

Well, we’ve finally received a real look into what Google is doing with its new podcast initiative on YouTube. Just a few days ago, we discussed how the company was testing a new experiment in YouTube Studio that lets content creators not only upload podcast audio but also mark existing video playlists as “Podcasts”. Additionally, new analytics tools had become available to understand the listening audience when the feature finally became available in some form on the video streaming platform.

In fact, my guess was that what was really going on behind the scenes was that YouTube’s new podcasting lead, Kai Chuk, was bringing audio experiences other than music back to, well, the music app. Once a part of Google Play Music, podcasts are stated to be coming to YouTube Music within the next two or three weeks!

My guess is that the goal is really to drive podcasts into YouTube Music and to have them available on YouTube as a positive consequence of the two services being tied so closely together. If so, this means that podcasts will have gone full circle and landed right back where they started. For those unaware, Podcasts used to be a part of Google Play Music before it was split off into its own service and Play Music became YouTube Music. Oh well, I guess.

Alban Brooke of Buzzsprout, as well as Arielle Nissenblatt (Squadcast FM), and Joni Deutsch of Podglomerate all attended the On Air Fest where Kai Chuk was presenting and began tweeting a slideshow that revealed the future of podcasts would be on YouTube.

The shift to the popular app and away from Google Podcasts means that users will soon be able to listen to longer-form content with their screens locked. Alban posited that YouTube channels may one day have a “Podcasts” tab, which would be exciting. Actually, anyone who watches tons of video content on the platform will be no stranger to the fact that lengthy discussions, interviews, and more are already there en masse.

One could say that YouTube has already had podcasts for years, but by making this content available in YouTube Music where you’re already listening, adding background playback, and more, Google is ensuring it becomes competitive with the likes of Spotify, which already has podcasts built-in.

Of course, given YouTube’s strict copyright infringement rules, podcast creators will need to be cautious not to step on anyone’s toes from an intellectual property standpoint. This means they will need to be certain that they have the rights to stream music in their podcast transitions in the same way that they check their video content before uploading it to YouTube.

For those worried that Google Podcasts would be merging with YouTube, I have both good and bad news. The good news is that this isn’t happening. Google will keep its podcasting efforts in YouTube Music completely separate. The bad news is two-fold. For listeners, the app is invariably doomed and while it may not shut down immediately, the clock is ticking.

For creators, this means that Google isn’t going to port your podcasts over to YouTube Music on your behalf. Instead, you’ll need to eventually upload them yourself, and start over from scratch with your audience unless you already have YouTube subscribers. I can imagine many will not be happy with this, but those who do make the jump are arguably getting way more exposure just by being on YouTube than they probably ever got on Google Podcasts. You’ll have to tell me in the comments though. If you’re a podcaster, are you excited about this move, or are you irked at the massive shift?

