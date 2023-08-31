YouTube offers a massive discount on NFL Sunday Ticket for college students

For those waiting to see what Google would do regarding the always-discounted student rate for NFL Sunday Ticket are in luck as the new Student Plan is not only here; it’s exceptionally good. As it has been in years past when NFL Sunday Ticket was on DirecTV, the Student Plan comes at a massive discount for college students that still want to be plugged into all the action on Sundays this fall. As always, the price reduction (which is significant) comes with a few caveats. So let’s go through what Google is offering this time around.

Huge student savings

If you’re a student at an accredited college or university, you can snag the Student Plan for just $109 for the entire NFL season. Considering that non-students have to shell out a minimum of $299 via YouTube TV or $399 via YouTube for this sort of NFL access, you can see the massive upside, here. Bundling in NFL RedZone will only add an additional $10 versus the extra $50 non-students have to pay. So that means you could have Sunday Ticket and RedZone for just $119.

Now for the caveats

It’s essential to understand that the student plan differs from the regular package. According to Google’s official support page, here’s what you can expect with your subscription:

Access to Regular Season Games: Watch any Sunday afternoon games aired on CBS and FOX that aren’t available in your local market. For example, a New England Patriots fan in Chicago can now watch their team play, provided those games aren’t locally broadcast.

Watch any Sunday afternoon games aired on CBS and FOX that aren’t available in your local market. For example, a New England Patriots fan in Chicago can now watch their team play, provided those games aren’t locally broadcast. Exclusions: The package does not cover preseason, postseason, or locally and nationally broadcast games. So don’t expect to watch the Super Bowl with this plan.

The package does not cover preseason, postseason, or locally and nationally broadcast games. So don’t expect to watch the Super Bowl with this plan. Single-Stream Limitation: The Student Plan limits you to one signed-in device and one concurrent stream at a time. Google clarified that the plan is designed for “individual students,” so family sharing is not an option here.

To be eligible for the NFL Sunday Ticket Student Plan, you must:

Be 18 years or older. Be enrolled in an accredited college or university. Have your student status verified by SheerID.

How to Sign Up

To take advantage of this offer, head to youtube.com/nfl. Tap the “Get NFL Sunday Ticket” button, and look for an option labeled “Eligible students can save with a student plan.” Once you click that link, you’ll be taken to the SheerID portal to verify your student status. Once you’re subscribed, you can access the NFL Sunday Ticket through a special YouTube Primetime channel.

The NFL Sunday Ticket Student Plan on YouTube is a huge for college students who are NFL fans. While it may not offer the full array of features that come with the standard package, the drastic price reduction makes it an appealing option for budget-conscious students. The time is now to get signed up as the season kicks off in just over a week. Let’s go!!

