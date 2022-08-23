YouTube Music begins to show users their Summer 2022 Recap

The YouTube Music Recap for the Summer is finally here, or at least rolling out to its users starting today. This follows the Spring Music recap released in June and offers a look back at all the songs you listened to the most during the summer. Global views from May 30th to August 17th counted towards the ranking, which explains why the recap is already available even though we technically still have a month left of summer.

You can find your Summer Recap on the Recap page of the YouTube Music mobile app, along with your past personalized recap lists. To access it, tap on your profile picture in the top right corner, and choose “Recap.” Of course, the Summer Recap is still rolling out, so you may see the Spring Recap instead. If that’s the case, check again at a later time, as these things tend to take some time to roll out to everyone.

You will also be able to share your Summer Recap playlist and stats by tapping the arrow at the bottom of your stats card, or you can download the card image to your phone for posterity by clicking on the down arrow. This feature is similar to Spotify’s and is a great way to share your music tastes with friends and online acquaintances. It’s good to see YouTube Music continuing the fun trend and hopefully continuing to add features that will bring more users over to the service.

Newsletter Signup