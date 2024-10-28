YouTube Music Android and iOS apps get a modern floating menu facelift

The Android and iOS YouTube Music apps are getting a subtle facelift in the menu department, aligning their designs more closely with the main YouTube app. The change? An updated overflow menu that ditches the full-width layout for a sleeker, more-modern floating panel that works better with Androids “predictive back” gestures.

It’s definitely a small tweak, but this updated design brings a modernity and unity to the app that is meant to 100% be part of the broader YouTube family. The new floating panel that arises when hitting the 3-dot overflow button features rounded corners, giving it a contemporary feel that’s consistent with current design trends.

This change will eventually apply to every three-dot menu within the app, though there’s a slight exception for the share menu on Android. That one still retains the old style at the moment, but iOS users are already enjoying the updated look. Android will likely catch up soon.

Beyond aesthetics, this redesign actually enhances usability a bit. The floating panel improves how “predictive back” behaves (the new-ish Android feature that gives you a peek at what you are navigating back to when you swipe from the side of the screen), making navigation a bit more intuitive. And while the organization of the overflow menus remains unchanged, the modernized presentation makes the app feel more polished and up-to-date. You can find this updated menu in version 7.24 of YouTube Music for both Android and iOS.

VIA: 9to5 Google