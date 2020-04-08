The Chrome Unboxed YouTube channel has passed 100,000 subscribers

It is a big day here at Chrome Unboxed as we’re celebrating the achievement of a long-held goal of ours on the YouTube channel: 100,000 subscribers! From humble beginnings of shooting pretty terrible footage on my kitchen floor with a Nexus 7 tablet to the produced content we publish on a weekly basis these days, the road to this achievement has been quite the adventure. As a side project turned full-time gig for myself, Gabriel and Joe, we’re incredibly grateful that we get to do what we do on a daily basis, and much of that thanks goes to you reading this right now.

100K It is a big day here at Chrome Unboxed as we're celebrating the achievement of a long-held goal of ours on the YouTube channel: 100,000 subscribers! From humble beginnings of shooting pretty terrible footage on my kitchen floor with a Nexus 7 tablet to the produced content we publish on a weekly bas

As we’ve hit 100,000 subscribers, our Run to 100K Giveaway obviously also comes to an end. With that, we’ll select and verify a winner that we’ll then be sending a brand-new ASUS Chromebook Flip C434. We’ll also be sure to tag the winner in all our social media channels as well, so be on the lookout for that. Finally, this means all the dino graphic merch will be going away. We’ll leave the shirts up over at Cotton Bureau for a bit, but they will ultimately be replaced with a few new designs as we move on from the promotion.

For us, this is just the beginning. We only have more ideas for more content and more ways to talk about all the great things happening in the Chrome OS space. In the event you don’t already, be sure to check out our podcast – The Chrome Cast – and make sure you are subscribed to the newsletter (find it just below) and YouTube channels as well in the event you aren’t already.

We can’t thank each and every one of you enough as we’ve hit this milestone. We’re grateful and excited for all that the future holds here at Chrome Unboxed. As always, stay tuned for more.

Get your On The Run to 100K Shirt