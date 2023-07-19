YouTube Premium subscribers can now test a new 2x speed gesture

In today’s fast-paced world, it’s no surprise that people are constantly seeking ways to consume content more efficiently. Whether it’s long-form podcasts, tutorials, or educational videos (like the Dead Internet Theory video that I just watched at 2x speed), there are a lot of people who prefer to boost the playback speed to save time and get through their favorite content faster. Recognizing this trend, Google is testing a new feature that simplifies the process of doubling the playback speed with just a single gesture, according to YouTube’s experiments page (via 9to5Google).

Currently in the mobile app, adjusting playback speed requires a four-step process. Users have to tap the video window to access controls, locate the settings gear in the top-right corner, navigate to the menu, and finally select the desired speed.

To simplify the process, YouTube is now testing a “Long press to watch at 2x” feature which allows users to effortlessly double the playback speed by simply holding their finger down anywhere on the video player during playback.

Currently, this new feature is being tested exclusively by YouTube Premium subscribers until August 13. If the testing phase proves successful, it may become a permanent addition to YouTube’s features. Premium subscribers can enable this capability through their account settings. Additionally, YouTube is also experimenting with a Lock Screen feature, preventing accidental taps from pausing, skipping, or disrupting the video. One quick note before you go testing: users can only test one capability at a time. Now, go check it out for yourself!

Newsletter Signup