You will soon be able to text 911 in Google Messages thanks to RCS

Google announces text-to-911

We all know that split-second decisions can make all the difference in an emergency. But what happens when calling 911 isn’t an option? That’s where texting can be a lifesaver – and it’s about to get a whole lot better thanks to RCS.

Partnering with emergency tech experts RapidSOS, Google announced they will be rolling out the ability to text 911 using RCS (Rich Communication Services) this winter, starting in areas where text-to-911 capabilities are currently not supported. This new Android feature will be available first on Google Messages and aims to fill crucial gaps in emergency response capabilities.

Why RCS changes the game

While some locations already allow texting 911 via SMS, it’s far from universal. Only about 53% of U.S. call centers currently have SMS capabilities according to text911.info and this older messaging technology lacks key features that we now have with RCS.

With RCS, you can confirm the delivery of your message and see if responders are actively engaging with you. And forget low-resolution photos and videos. RCS allows you to send high-resolution media that can actually show what’s happening in your particular emergency situation, which could be vital for accurate assessment and rapid response. Leveraging Android’s Emergency Location Service, RCS also automatically shares your precise location and language preferences. You can even opt-in for medical information to be shared.

Google says they are actively pushing to make RCS the standard for emergency texting across the board. For now, this is a major step towards ensuring everyone has reliable access to help when they need it most.

