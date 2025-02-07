You can snag the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro for 20% off right now

Last year, Samsung announced and shipped the latest version of their wireless earbuds – the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. I’ve tried a few different iterations of Samsung’s attempt at wireless audio, and I’ve always come away a bit bummed by the experience. So, when these latest earbuds hit the market, I largely wrote them off.

And it seems like that might have been a mistake on my end. Review after review, I’ve seen nothing but positive feedback on Samsung’s latest earbuds. With their overhauled design that puts them much closer to an AirPods Pro clone, Samsung seems to have solved nearly all of their past shortcomings to build a set of wireless earbuds that are just about as good as it gets.

I’ve talked about it before, but it is tough to find a bad review of these earbuds. From sound quality to connection to noise cancelling and more, the new Galaxy Buds 3 Pro seem to finally put Samsung firmly on the map when it comes to high-quality personal audio. And I’m more tempted than ever to try a pair out.

And if you are like me, the time to do so is here. Right now, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are $50 off their normal $249.99 asking price, and that means this 20% discount gets you this highly-touted set of earbuds for $199.99.

That’s still a good chunk of change for a set of earbuds, but if the reviews are to be trusted as a whole and you were maybe considering AirPods or Pixel Buds, you might want to think about the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro instead. For those of you with Samsung phones, the choice is even easier with their ecosystem benefits, but they should work quite well with any Android phone out there, too. We don’t know how long the deal will stick around though, so don’t wait too long!