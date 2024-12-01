Save $141 on the new Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

I’ve tried a lot of earbuds since the early days of truly wireless earbuds. From the original Airpods to the original Pixel Buds to the Wyze Buds Pro to the recent AirPods 4 ANC and Pixel Buds Pro 2, I’ve tried out a ton of different earbuds with tons of different features.

At the end of the day, the most important things to me when it comes to earbuds are fit, ANC/transparency, audio lag, and case size. Sure, ecosystem tie-ins are nice, but those sorts of features only enhance the core functions of any set of earbuds, and if those core portions aren’t nailed, the earbuds really aren’t worth keeping around.

I’ve yet to try the new Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, but from what I’ve gathered from multiple reviews, it seems Samsung has really figured it out with this latest set. From sound quality to fit to features, I’ve not really watched a bad review on these new earbuds.

And with the deal going on right now on them direct from Samsung’s site, I’m really tempted to snap up a pair – even though I really don’t need them. With a trade value of $50 on literally ANY earbuds you may have around, the full discount on the Galaxy Buds Pro 3 comes to $141, bringing the final price down to just $138.98.

Don’t get me wrong: $140 on wireless earbuds is still $140. But if you want a set of earbuds that look good, have a compact case, and come with every bell and whistle you could ask for in the wireless audio space, this pair is a winner. And if you already rock a Samsung phone, tablet, or Chromebook, they’ll work better between your devices and offer up perks that you wouldn’t get otherwise. Don’t wait too long, though; you never know how long these sorts of deals will last.