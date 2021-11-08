You can score the Duet 5 Chromebook tablet from Lenovo for under $400

The Lenovo Duet 5 Chromebook stands to be the best thing going in the Chrome OS tablet space at the moment. With the HP Chromebook x2 11 as its only competition, the 13.3″ OLED tablet come sporting the second generation Snapdragon 7c SoC has, in our opinion, already taken a firm lead over HP’s smaller, slightly more sluggish detachable. I’ll save the final verdict for Robby’s full review but you can check out the unboxing and his initial thoughts on the sleek tablet below.

Our in-house model is the $499 version that features a tasty 8GB of RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage. (Sorry, no NVMe storage on these thin tablets.) This is, for most users, the sweet spot as the 8GB of RAM comes in very handy in bolstering the mid-range power of the Qualcomm SoC. That said, casual users will be fine with only 4GB of RAM and that model has finally appeared on Lenovo’s website. This particular build comes with 64GB of storage and is priced at $429.99. At that price, I’d still lean toward the Best Buy model but you can pull a little rabbit out of your hat and score the lesser version for just under $400 at the moment and that may be of interest to you.

How? You ask. Easy. You just need a free Rakuten account. You’re probably familiar with the cashback shopping tool that was formerly Ebates. You simply activate your Rakuten extension when you’re ready to shop and you’ll get some easily earned cash added to your Big Fact Check that comes every three months. Right now, Rakuten is offering 8% cashback at Lenovo which brings the total price of the Duet 5 down to about $396 before tax. That’s a pretty solid deal for a beautiful tablet that doubles as a relatively handy Chrome OS laptop. If you don’t happen to have a Rakuten account, the deal gets even sweeter. Sign up with our link below and you’ll receive an extra $40 cash bonus when you make your first eligible purchase. Now you have a great Chromebook tablet for around $350. Not too shabby.

Lenovo Duet 5 Chromebook

