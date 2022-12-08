You can score the 8GB Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 for $304 ($126 off MSRP)

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 is hands-down my favorite ChromeOS tablet to ever hit shelves. While I prefer the larger screen and keyboard of the Duet 5, its smaller sibling, the Duet 3, is the perfect device for anyone wanting a true tablet experience. My only gripe with the $379 model available at Best Buy is the minimal 4GB of RAM with which it is equipped.

That said, Lenovo proper sells an 8GB version of the Duet 3 and while that may seem an insignificant upgrade, the extra RAM makes a huge difference in how ChromeOS runs and multi-tasks. That leaves the only issue with the device being the $429 price tag. For $70 more, you can pick up the 13.3″ OLED-toting Duet 5. You’ll have the same internals but a larger and crispier screen. Still, for those wanting something more in the realm of a true tablet, the Duet 3 is a solid choice.

If you’ve been on the fence about the Duet 3 and you really want the 8GB model, today is your lucky day. Thanks to an in-house discount and an additional promo code, you can pick up the formidable 8GB Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 for a mere $304 before tax. Believe me, it’s worth every penny of that price and then some. To grab this deal, just head over to Lenovo via the link below but before you go, here’s a little trick to get that sale price down to a cool $304. The sale price is currently $319 but you can use the promo code EXTRA5 to nab 5% off that price. Then, use your free Rakuten account to pick up an extra 6% cashback. That drops the price below $300 and that’s one heck of a deal. Don’t have a Rakuten account? Sign up for free below and you’ll get an extra $30 when you make your first eligible purchase.

