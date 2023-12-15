You can now try Google’s AI note-taking app, NotebookLM

Google’s latest AI-powered innovation, NotebookLM, is moving out of the waitlist phase and is now ready for you to try it out. In a post on the Keyword Blog, Google says that Notebook LM is now widely available in the United States, with new features like a noteboard space and suggested actions that can magically transform your notes into a brand-new document. Google’s advanced Gemini Pro AI model is also now along for the ride, and is being used “for scaling across a wide range of tasks, to help with document understanding and reasoning.”

Those who have had early access know that NotebookLM is already adept at summarizing documents, identifying key points, and even answering queries about your notes. This newest update, however, takes its functionality to another level. Users can now easily transform notes into various document types. Whether it’s an outline, a study guide, or even a newsletter, NotebookLM’s automated format suggestions help you streamline the entire creation process. After you select the notes that you want to include, NotebookLM will automatically suggest a new format to create. Or you can just tell NotebookLM to create whatever you would like, like an outline for a video script or a business plan. Notes can also now be pinned into a noteboard space where you can “easily pin quotes from the chat, excerpts from your sources or your own written notes.”

advertisement

The “AI-native” intelligence of NotebookLM extends to offering context-based actions, too. For instance, while writing a note, NotebookLM might suggest “tools to polish or refine your prose, or suggest related ideas from your sources” based on what you’ve just written. Or if you are reading through a lengthy note, NotebookLM might automatically offer to summarize the text in a new note.

advertisement

Google is positioning NotebookLM as more than just a note-taking app; they want it to be a comprehensive AI tool that can adapt to your writing style, enhance your documents, and collaborate with your thought process – a true virtual research assistant. This isn’t a tool just for academics and students. I think many of you will be able to use this as an organizational tool in your personal and professional lives to help you parse information and create new ideas. So, go give it a try and see how NotebookLM can help you!