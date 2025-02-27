Chrome Unboxed - The Latest Chrome OS News

You can now manage all your Made By Google devices in one place

Managing your growing collection of Google devices just got a whole lot simpler. The newly launched “Your devices” page on the Google Store provides a streamlined overview of your Pixel, Fitbit, and Nest products, offering quick access to essential information and support options.

When you head over to this page you’ll see a comprehensive list of all Google devices associated with your account, regardless of whether they were purchased directly from the Google Store or through third-party retailers. Each device is presented as a card, complete with a thumbnail image, the device’s current warranty status, serial number or IMEI, and a “View more” button. You can easily add devices on this page and click the three-dot menu in the top right of each device card to remove it.

But the “View more” option is where the real utility of this page comes into play. Clicking it unveils a few “Actions” tailored to each device. For instance, all devices will offer a “Contact support” link, though the destination may vary depending on the product. For compatible devices like Pixel phones and tablets, you’ll also find shortcuts to “Find My Device” and the ability to initiate a repair order. Those with Preferred Care will appreciate the direct access to enhanced warranty options.

The real benefit here is the consolidation of important device information. No more digging through various settings menus or searching for purchase receipts. Everything you need, from warranty status to IMEI numbers, is now readily available in one central location.

This new “Your devices” page is live on the Google Store right now via https://store.google.com/my-devices. If you’re looking for a consolidated view of your Google ecosystem, it’s definitely worth checking out. It brings a welcome level of organization to managing your Google devices, making it easier to access support, manage repairs, and stay on top of your warranty status.

Via Android Police

