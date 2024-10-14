You can now go see and feel the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus’ best features in-person

Today is the day, folks! In many Best Buy locations across the country, you can now walk into a store, pick up and hold a Galaxy Chromebook Plus for yourself. We have a video coming (hopefully) later today that I cannot wait to share with you, but only so much can be conveyed in a video. Sometimes, you need to see and touch a device for yourself to really understand what I’m talking about.

That’s more the case with the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus than it’s ever been with any Chromebook before. Not one person I’ve handed this Chromebook to has been able to hide their shock when they feel the thin, lightweight chassis in their own hands. It really is something you have to experience for yourself.

My wife, who is historically unimpressed by any new gadget I ever have, was even taken aback by the Galaxy Chromebook Plus when I handed it to her. I expected her to give me the same old, sarcastic Wow, honey, that’s nice… response. But she was genuinely impressed by this device without even opening it up. When showing her the seemingly-impossible one-finger lift (on a chassis this light) and the gorgeous OLED screen, I was a little shocked that she actually seemed impressed by it.

And that’s been the story with the handful of people in my social circle that I’ve shown this Chromebook to. After all, a laptop is just a laptop most times, right? Can there still be magic in the build quality of a thing that has become so pedestrian from a tech standpoint? Apparently so!

Try it for yourself

There’s so much more to this awesome Chromebook that goes beyond the build quality and AMOLED screen, but I can’t deny the fact that both are still a big reason I look forward to getting my hands on this one every single time. Even after using it for a few days now, I feel almost giddy just getting it out of the bag to use. It’s just something you need to feel for yourself.

And now, you likely can without too much effort. While smaller Best Buy stores like ours don’t yet have one on display, many of the larger stores in our area do, and that means the same is likely true for you as well. Just go to Best Buy’s listing for the Galaxy Chromebook Plus and on the right side, it will tell you where the closest store is that has one out to see and experience.

The list of stores with a display model available will likely grow throughout the week, so if there’s not one close today, keep checking back. The other option is to take me at my word that this one is pretty special, and just order it for yourself. You can get an additional $50 gift card from Best Buy with your purchase, so that’s a nice offer for sure. Or, at Samsung’s website, you get the option of quite a few trade-in values and the choice to add 2 years of accidental damage protection to your purchase for just $99. Either way, if you get one, I don’t think you’ll be let down.