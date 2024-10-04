You can now buy the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus and get it in just a few days

I’ve said it already a few times this week, but I’m a bit blown away by how much tighter the launches of both the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11″ and the new Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus have been. In the Chromebook world, we usually get an announcement, a foggy arrival date, and a months-long window of waiting and hoping for a device to arrive.

Not so with these new Chromebooks. The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11″ went up for sale right after the event embargo lifted, and Samsung announced yesterday that October 4th would be the day you could actually go and order a Galaxy Chromebook Plus for yourself. And that day is today!

Live on Samsung’s site, you can visit the listing for the all-new Galaxy Chromebook Plus and get your device ordered right away. Shipping windows look like they’ll fall between October 8th and 9th for most states, and there’s no real indicator of actual inventory; so if you think you want one of these thin, light, OLED Chromebooks, you may want to jump on it quickly.

Why you should consider the Galaxy Chromebook Plus

If our video and posts up to this point are content you’ve yet to see, let me run down the reasons you would want to consider this new device from Samsung. First up, the build quality is shocking. It’s a 15.6-inch Chromebook that only weighs 2.58 pounds and measures just 11.8mm thick, yet it still has room for a bunch of ports that include a full-size HDMI port. Getting a device this large to be this thin and light is pretty awesome, and it really is wild to pick up and hold for yourself.

On the inside, you get a 1080p 15.6-inch OLED screen, a backlit keyboard that felt amazing to type on in my minimal time with it, and a huge, smooth, all-glass track pad. Under the hood is the Intel Core 3-100U, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. And putting it all together, you get a Chromebook that I cannot wait to really get my hands on soon.

For now, review units are slowly getting through customs, and with ordering going live today, there’s a good chance some of you out there will get this Chromebook before we do. So what I’ll tell you for now is this: I’ve not picked up very many laptops that gave me the visceral reaction I got when handling the Galaxy Chromebook Plus. There’s a lot to review, of course, but my initial impressions are very, very good with this one. Now, go get your Galaxy Chromebook Plus!

