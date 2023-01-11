You can now buy the Ringke Metal Band for your Pixel Watch

We are three months removed from the official launch of Google’s Pixel Watch and I can easily echo my earlier sentiments that it is one of the best WearOS devices on the market. When Google’s first WearOS device launched, a few in-house accessories were made available and it didn’t take long for third-party makers to roll out a variety of bands, screen protectors and link adapters. One of my favorite accessories for my Pixel Watch is the simple yet very useful Ringke bezel cover. It not only adds a good degree of protection to the watch but also gives it a unique and stylish look. I never take mine off.

That said, the one accessory I have been very anxiously awaiting is a good metal link band for my Pixel Watch. I have a decent analog watch collection and I love the look of a good metal band. Google announced a first party band at the Pixel event back in October but it likely won’t be available until this Spring. Yes, you can find a range of metal bands on Amazon and various drop shipping websites but you know the old saying. You get what you pay for. Google’s upcoming metal link band will retail for $199. The bands you find on Amazon range from $20-$50 and the reviews aren’t exactly encouraging. If I purchase a metal band for my watch, I want it to look, feel, and stand up as well as any of the bands on my pricier analog time pieces.

Ringke Metal Link Pixel Watch Bands

Since I’m impatient and don’t want to wait months for Google’s metal band, I was very excited when Robby discovered that Ringke was making two metal link bands for the Pixel Watch. If you’re unfamiliar with Ringke, the company makes accessories for select mobile and wearable devices and they do not make junk. Their products are designed for premium devices and their quality reflects the devices for which they design. Sadly, when Ringke listed its metal Pixel Watch bands, they were immediately out of stock. So, I signed up for the waitlist and I look for an email every single day to see when I might get my hands on one of these beautiful watch bands.

Well, it just so happens that today was my lucky day. As I was working on another post, I saw an email come through from Ringke. Sure enough, it was the alert letting me know that both the Silver and Black Metal Link bands for the Pixel Watch are now available. What’s more, these bands cost a hundred dollars less than the upcoming bands from Google and I’d wager that they will be comparable in quality. The bands are listed as pre-order but shipping starts on January 25th. If you’ve been impatiently waiting for a good metal band for your Pixel Watch, your wait is almost over and you can snag your place in line to pick up one or more of these sleek bands. I’ve ordered mine and we’ll give you a rundown on them as soon as I get them in the office. Personally, I love my Pixel Watch and a shiny, new metal band is only going to make me love it even more. Grab a band from the Ringke store at the link below.