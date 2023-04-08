You can now buy the Lenovo ThinkCentre M60q Chromebox

One of my favorite pieces of tech to come out of CES 2023 was undoubtedly the ASUS Chromebox 5 with its built-in wireless charging pad. We finally have a review unit of the ASUS in the office and we’ll be bringing you an unboxing and first look headed your way before the weekend arrives. If you have been awaiting the arrival of the ASUS at retailers, you will be happy to hear that the unique little ChromeOS miniPC is already available for pre-order from B&H Photo and you can get in line to get your hands on anything from a base Celeron model to the monster Core i7 if you have a cool $980 to let go of.

However, the ASUS wasn’t the only Chromebox announced this year and it appears that Lenovo’s new ChromeOS desktop is the first to actually be made available to the public. Powered by the same 12th Gen processors as the ASUS Chromebox 5, the Lenovo ThinkCentre M60q Chromebox looks much more like an industrial, enterprise-focused machine but the performance should be no different than the ASUS apart from latter’s wireless charging feature.

This week, the Lenovo Chromebox has popped up at a number of PC retailers and it is available in a few different configurations that range from $285 for a base Celeron to $625 for the Core i5, 8GB/256GB model. While still not available directly from Lenovo, these new listings are from reputable sellers such as antonline, CDW and New Egg. You can find all the listings at the links below and get your hands on the latest generation of ChromeOS desktop for your home or office desk setup.