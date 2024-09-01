You can now ask Gemini questions about your inbox on Android too

A few months back, Google introduced Gemini’s general availability in the Gmail side panel on the web, with the goal of helping people get more done when they are in their inbox. This AI-powered integration lets you summarize email threads, get suggested responses, and even ask questions to find specific information within their inbox or Google Drive files. And now it’s rolling out to mobile!

In a Workspace Updates blog post, Google announced the rollout of the Gmail Q&A feature on Android devices, with iOS support coming soon. This feature brings the same Q&A functionality from the web version to mobile, enabling users to ask Gemini questions about their inbox or perform tasks like finding specific details in an email, showing unread messages, filtering by sender, or summarizing email threads. Yes, this means you use Gemini to find that old email instead of digging through your inbox for 15 minutes.

For example, you can ask Gemini to search your inbox for things like “What was the PO number for my agency?”, “How much did the company spend on the last marketing event?”, or “Catch me up on the emails about quarterly planning.”

As for availability, Google says the rollout is gradual and will take up to 15 days to show up for all users. This new feature is available to anyone who is subscribed to the Google One AI Premium plan or the Google Workspace plan with the Gemini Business, Enterprise, Education, or Education Premium add-ons.