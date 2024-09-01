Join Chrome Unboxed Plus

Our revamped membership community

Try for free

 

Chrome Unboxed - The Latest Chrome OS News

A Space for All Things Chrome, Google, and More!

You can now ask Gemini questions about your inbox on Android too

By View Comments

Gemini Gmail Q&A

A few months back, Google introduced Gemini’s general availability in the Gmail side panel on the web, with the goal of helping people get more done when they are in their inbox. This AI-powered integration lets you summarize email threads, get suggested responses, and even ask questions to find specific information within their inbox or Google Drive files. And now it’s rolling out to mobile!

In a Workspace Updates blog post, Google announced the rollout of the Gmail Q&A feature on Android devices, with iOS support coming soon. This feature brings the same Q&A functionality from the web version to mobile, enabling users to ask Gemini questions about their inbox or perform tasks like finding specific details in an email, showing unread messages, filtering by sender, or summarizing email threads. Yes, this means you use Gemini to find that old email instead of digging through your inbox for 15 minutes.

advertisement

For example, you can ask Gemini to search your inbox for things like “What was the PO number for my agency?”, “How much did the company spend on the last marketing event?”, or “Catch me up on the emails about quarterly planning.” 

As for availability, Google says the rollout is gradual and will take up to 15 days to show up for all users. This new feature is available to anyone who is subscribed to the Google One AI Premium plan or the Google Workspace plan with the Gemini Business, Enterprise, Education, or Education Premium add-ons.

Join Chrome Unboxed Plus

Introducing Chrome Unboxed Plus – our revamped membership community. Join today at just $2 / month to get access to our private Discord, exclusive giveaways, AMAs, an ad-free website, ad-free podcast experience and more.

advertisement

Plus Monthly

$2/mo. after 7-day free trial

Pay monthly to support our independent coverage and get access to exclusive benefits.

advertisement

Start free trial

Plus Annual

$20/yr. after 7-day free trial

Pay yearly to support our independent coverage and get access to exclusive benefits.

advertisement

Start free trial

Our newsletters are also a great way to get connected. Subscribe here!

Click here to learn more and for membership FAQ

About Joe Humphrey

Joe has been a part of Chrome Unboxed since 2016 when he started helping Robby produce YouTube videos. Although normally behind the scenes, Joe has spent countless hours editing reviews and unboxings of many, many Chromebooks. Now a Partner in Unboxed Media, Joe is constantly thinking strategically about the Chromebook industry and how Chrome Unboxed can continue to innovate in the space.