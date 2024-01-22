You can get alerted when the ASUS ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus goes on sale

Now that the hype of CES 2024 is past us, we’re still thinking quite a bit about the very interesting new ASUS ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus. And I’m sure many of you are, too. With its top-tier build quality, excellent specs, and what could be a very reasonable price, I’ve been thinking a lot about this new Chromebook. Specifically, when it is going to be available for purchase and just how much it will run when it does arrive.

Thus far, ASUS has yet to unveil the actual release date or price. However, after visiting the landing page today in hopes that a ‘Where to Buy’ button had finally arrived, I was happy to see that ASUS has provided a way to get alerted when this new Chromebook launches in the US. The global landing page didn’t give me the same option, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t on the way as well.

advertisement

If you want to save yourself a trip to ASUS’ website, here are the details on how to opt-in for a notification when the CX54 is set to actually arrive. Text CX54 to 278762 (text and data rates apply) and you should get a prompt response to let you know that you are in. Pretty simple.

advertisement

Why this new Chromebook Plus is special

If you need some reminders as to why this one is so exciting, you can watch the video above or just refresh yourself via the details below. The ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus will bring the best overall build quality yet to the Chromebook Plus family, and even if it isn’t the exact right Chromebook for your needs (the model likely to land first is a clamshell without a touchscreen, so it won’t be for everyone), it’s a great sign of what we could begin to expect from Chromebook Plus in 2024. Here are some quick highlights:

A+ build quality: The shining star of this Chromebook is the chassis. It is thin, rigid, and gorgeous.

The shining star of this Chromebook is the chassis. It is thin, rigid, and gorgeous. Sharp, bright display: The 14-inch QHD 16:10 screen comes with a 500+ nits of brightness that should make everything look amazing. And the bezels around it are incredibly tiny as well.

The 14-inch QHD 16:10 screen comes with a 500+ nits of brightness that should make everything look amazing. And the bezels around it are incredibly tiny as well. Chromebook Plus performance: The Intel Core Ultra 5 processor should deliver serious performance, making light work of demanding tasks and letting you multitask with ease.

The Intel Core Ultra 5 processor should deliver serious performance, making light work of demanding tasks and letting you multitask with ease. Great I/O, keyboard and trackpad: The CX54 has a stellar, backlit keyboard, massive glass trackpad, and all the I/O you could ask for fit inside it’s crazy-thin chassis.

With ASUS providing the launch alert text, I feel like we shouldn’t be too far from this device’s arrival: at least in the basic state we’re expecting to land first. After that arrival, there’s no way to know when or if the higher-spec versions will land and what those prices will be. My guess is the higher-end builds will be saved for enterprise deployment, but you never know. What I’ve very interested in is whether or not this standard model will show up at Best Buy. I certainly hope so, and I really hope it is sooner than later.

advertisement

Newsletter Signup