Yet another Pixel Watch leak reveals possible pricing for Google’s new wearable

While we don’t know 100% that Google will finally make the Pixel Watch official at Google I/O 2022 in a couple weeks, it is beginning to feel like they’ll almost have to at this point. Yet another reputable leaker has come forward with a few new tidbits surrounding the leaked-to-death Pixel Watch, and this time we’re getting a bit of an idea on the pricing and general availability of the new device.

Got some info on Pixel Watch from a relatively new source



1) Google Samsung partnership here as well.

2) Same sensors as Galaxy Watch (ECG & more)

3) new WearOS 3.1 build

4) 2 sizes, atleast 4 color watch bands.

5) Limited release, priced between $300-400 — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) April 27, 2022

In line with Samsung and Apple

If this report is to be believed (always take leaked rumors with a grain of salt), the Pixel Watch will be priced in the $300-$400 range. That puts it squarely in line with Apple and Samsung, making it a bit more pricey than even the highest-end Fitbit Sense. With the styling, build quality and #madebyGoogle lineage, this price point doesn’t shock me at all. While a Fitbit-level price tag would be great, you don’t get high-end smartwatches for $200 these days.

Additionally, this tweet claims that the sensors on board the Pixel Watch match up with those found on the Galaxy Watch 4, indicating things like a proper ECG will be part of the Pixel Watch experience. Additionally, like Samsung and Apple tend to do, there will be 2 sizes of Google’s watch to choose from along with multiple watch band colors; and that almost feels like a necessity at this point in the smartwatch game.

Finally, it seems that general availability will be limited, even though there are no specifics given, here. I’d imagine we’ll see a launch in just a few countries, at least to start, and a possible expansion a bit after the watch actually launches. No indication was given in the tweet or in the follow-up comments about the actual launch date. I still feel confident about a Google I/O announcement with a launch later in the year.

Again, I caution you to enjoy the leaks, enjoy the hype and realize that these things tend to miss from time to time. It is fun to speculate and fun to dream a bit, but don’t get too torn up about it. After all, we’ll likely know something far more official in a couple weeks as Google I/O gets underway.

VIA: Android Authority