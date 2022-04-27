Yet another Pixel Watch leak reveals possible pricing for Google’s new wearable

While we don’t know 100% that Google will finally make the Pixel Watch official at Google I/O 2022 in a couple weeks, it is beginning to feel like they’ll almost have to at this point. Yet another reputable leaker has come forward with a few new tidbits surrounding the leaked-to-death Pixel Watch, and this time we’re getting a bit of an idea on the pricing and general availability of the new device.
In line with Samsung and Apple
If this report is to be believed (always take leaked rumors with a grain of salt), the Pixel Watch will be priced in the $300-$400 range. That puts it squarely in line with Apple and Samsung, making it a bit more pricey than even the highest-end Fitbit Sense. With the styling, build quality and #madebyGoogle lineage, this price point doesn’t shock me at all. While a Fitbit-level price tag would be great, you don’t get high-end smartwatches for $200 these days.
Additionally, this tweet claims that the sensors on board the Pixel Watch match up with those found on the Galaxy Watch 4, indicating things like a proper ECG will be part of the Pixel Watch experience. Additionally, like Samsung and Apple tend to do, there will be 2 sizes of Google’s watch to choose from along with multiple watch band colors; and that almost feels like a necessity at this point in the smartwatch game.
Finally, it seems that general availability will be limited, even though there are no specifics given, here. I’d imagine we’ll see a launch in just a few countries, at least to start, and a possible expansion a bit after the watch actually launches. No indication was given in the tweet or in the follow-up comments about the actual launch date. I still feel confident about a Google I/O announcement with a launch later in the year.
Again, I caution you to enjoy the leaks, enjoy the hype and realize that these things tend to miss from time to time. It is fun to speculate and fun to dream a bit, but don’t get too torn up about it. After all, we’ll likely know something far more official in a couple weeks as Google I/O gets underway.
VIA: Android Authority