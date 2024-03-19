Yes, you can still buy the HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook: here’s how

It’s been just over a year since we were first introduced to the amazing HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook. From its wild 1200 nit screen to the amazing build quality and superlative keyboard/trackpad, there’s very little to dislike about the Dragonfly Pro. If you’re fine with a touchscreen clamshell device, it’s impossible to find a Chromebook that is better at this point in 2024.

Oddball availability

But if you went to HP’s site to buy one, you may find yourself looking directly at a device that seems unavailable. Since HP never took steps to get this wonderful Chromebook into brick-and-mortar locations like Best Buy, the only place you’ve ever been able to purchase the Dragonfly Pro has always been HP’s unreliable, messy website.

And though that’s been a tad bit of a problem up to this point simply because it affords potential customers no real hands-on time with an admittedly-expensive Chromebook before a purchase, it has become even more problematic lately because of HP’s strange handling of the actual listing for this Chromebook. Here’s a screenshot of what I get when I search for the HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook on Google and click on the listing that appears in search results:

“Out of Stock” on HP’s website via Google search

As a consumer, I’d see this page, be a bit bummed if I had a purchase planned, and move on to something else. However, if you then go up to the top search bar in HP’s site and once again search for “Dragonfly Pro Chromebook,” you get a couple different listings for the exact same device, each in a single color – white or black.

Clearly in stock, but listed separately

The first two search results show both the white and black Dragonfly Pro as in stock and ready to ship. You can click either of those first two search results depending on your color preference, add the device to your cart, and be off on your way. Shipping windows are tight, too, with both models labeled as shipping the same day at least for now.

While the white model has been tough to get a hold of lately, it’s nice to know that both versions are still available, still shipping, and can be had if you want them. Why HP’s site is such a mess is beyond me, and why we don’t have this excellent Chromebook anywhere else to purchase is both a mystery and a shame to me, but at least you now know it is there if you’ve been looking for it. I still love it and think it is the best overall Chromebook you can buy at this point in 2024, so if that’s what you are after, now you know how to actually get one.

