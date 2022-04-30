“Witeboard” is a web app that lets you sketch out your ideas in a pinch during meetings

I absolutely love aggregating and showcasing new web applications that you can all benefit from in your daily life and on your Chromebooks. Today, I happened upon something called “witeboard” and despite the fact that the brand name is intentionally missing an “h”, it’s a simple yet effective tool for quickly communicating your thoughts during a meeting or otherwise.

By visiting witeboard on the web, you’ll get the same feeling you did the moment you first loaded up Google Search. The interface is so minimal, in fact, that the screenshot below can easily be mistaken as empty space where I forgot to write something. However, witeboard screams “This space intentionally left blank” like a legal document, and that’s its best quality.

Yes, the interface is this simple and blank

Witeboard allows you to draw and brainstorm with your team with absolutely no need to sign up, download anything or pass any sort of barrier to get to the tools. You literally just visit the site and start drawing! There are a host of tools available to you as well like a pencil, line, and text tool, an eraser and undo button, and a color picker. You can choose from red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo, violet and black (ROYGBIV and black!)

The best use case for witeboard is quickly pulling it up during a Zoom meeting or if you’re using another video calling application. Sure, Google Meet and others have a built-in whiteboard (or Jamboard), but the fact that there’s no hassle involved here and that witeboard is entirely separate from any specific call app gives it more flexibility.

witeboard can be a blackboard too!

Two of my favorite features are the toggle to turn witeboard into a blackboard, and the toggle that automagically turns basic shapes you draw into more clean and respectable ones. That’s right, I know some of you can’t draw a circle to save your life, but to be fair, doing so with your mouse is just literal hell, so I empathize with you. Shape detection will take your triangles, circles, squares, rectangles, etc. the moment you draw them and make them perfect (so long as you finish them with a connecting line!)

You can find these additional tools in the bottom left of your witeboard document where the two horizontal lines are. Oh, and naming your witeboard is as easy as clicking on “Enter a title” in the same area and typing something out. To invite others to collaborate, simply copy and paste the witeboard URL from the top of the browser into a chat with your colleagues, and they can hop in and begin drawing too!