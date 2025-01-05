Why we won’t see any big Chromebook announcements at CES 2025

For years, the Consumer Electronics Show – better known as CES – has been the site of many notable Chromebook announcements. Shiny new devices from Acer, ASUS, Lenovo, and more would flood the show, each vying for the attention of Chromebook fans both in Las Vegas for the week and those tuning in to see the latest and greatest from manufacturers.

But in recent years, a shift has occurred. Google has opted for a different strategy, hosting its own dedicated Chromebook events in the spring and fall since October of 2023. This strategic move has, in effect, rendered CES a bit of a Chromebook-free zone.

The change didn’t happen overnight. As the vision for Chromebooks has matured, it has become clear that a dedicated set of Google-hosted events offered a more focused approach to showcasing new hardware and software developments. These focused events allow Google to control the narrative, highlight key features, and generate concentrated excitement around Chrome OS.

ASUS booth at CES 2023

For manufacturers, participating in Google’s Chromebook events offers a direct line to an audience genuinely interested in Chromebooks as well. This targeted approach is arguably more effective than competing for attention amidst the vast array of gadgets and announcements at CES.

While some (including yours truly) may miss the flurry of Chromebook announcements that once characterized CES, this new approach makes sense for both Google and Chromebook manufacturers. By concentrating their efforts on dedicated events, they can ensure that Chromebooks receive the spotlight they deserve.

So, as you either take in CES news from the comfort of home or are navigating the bustling halls of CES 2025, don’t expect to be greeted by a wave of new Chromebooks. Instead, keep your eyes peeled for Google’s upcoming Chromebook events – likely coming next in the spring of 2025 – that’s where the real Chrome OS action will unfold.