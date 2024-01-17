Where to watch Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event and pre-order the new S24 phones

It’s crazy cold outside and that means it’s time to gear up for Samsung’s much-anticipated Unpacked event. Slated for today at 1PM, this event is set to unveil the latest innovations in Samsung’s flagship smartphone line, the Galaxy S24, and introduce the world to some fun, new AI features.

In a pre-Thanksgiving announcement last year, Samsung hinted at a new mobile AI experience called “Galaxy AI,” set to debut in early 2024. Expect today’s Unpacked event to dive into what Galaxy AI has in store. If rumors are to be believed, it looks like a potential collaboration with Google to enhance these AI capabilities might be on the table as well.

Where to watch it

Samsung offers a livestream on their official website and YouTube channel, so there’s no shortage of ways to keep up. Of course, we’re leaving the player right here, too, if you want to hang out and watch from Chrome Unboxed. We don’t mind the company!

Hardware to be expected

Samsung is all set to announce its next-generation flagship smartphones: the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and the much-talked-about S24 Ultra. Here’s what has been shared so far about each:

Galaxy S24 Ultra

Design Shift: Moving away from the curved design of the S23 Ultra, the S24 Ultra is rumored to feature a flat screen and a sleek titanium shell.

Moving away from the curved design of the S23 Ultra, the S24 Ultra is rumored to feature a flat screen and a sleek titanium shell. Internal Specs: Expect similar internals to its predecessor, including a 6.8-inch Quad-HD screen, 120Hz refresh rate, 12GB of RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Expect similar internals to its predecessor, including a 6.8-inch Quad-HD screen, 120Hz refresh rate, 12GB of RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery. New Additions: A 50MP 5x telephoto camera, enhanced vapor chamber cooling, and Wi-Fi 7 are among the exciting upgrades.

Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus

Build: Likely retaining an aluminum construction.

Likely retaining an aluminum construction. Upgrades: The Plus model is rumored to sport a larger 6.7-inch QHD Plus display, additional RAM, and a more robust battery.

What we’re all more curious to see is the debut of Galaxy AI. Among its anticipated features are a live translation for calls, offering both audio and text translations in real-time, and an AI-powered photo editor. These are the types of software add-ons that Google does well with on the Pixel lineup, so I’m very interested to see how Samsung delves into AI – especially if Google is on board. I’m also keen to know if these fun, new features will be coming to my beloved Galaxy Z Fold 5, too. For now, though, let’s all grab some lunch, enjoy the show, and see what Samsung has to offer!

