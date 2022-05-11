Where to watch Google’s main keynotes for I/O 2022

Well, folks: today is the day! Google I/O 2022 is upon us and we’re expecting some pretty big things from Google’s yearly developer conference. There are a bunch of hardware speculations that have been going around the internet for months at this point, but we’re pretty sure only a couple of those types of announcements will happen.

There’s a chance, however, that Google chooses to really start leaning into hardware at Google I/O for the first time and we could see as many as 4 or 5 new hardware announcements if that is the case. As these things tend to go, however, I would caution against getting your hopes too high on the hardware front.

Instead, be ready to see some really cool stuff that Google is doing on the software front with Chrome, ChromeOS, Android, WearOS, Google Home and Google Assistant. Google I/O is always good for getting an early peek at breakthroughs in software that Google is either ready to ship soon or will be debuting in the near future. And I doubt this year will be any different.

Where you can watch the Google I/O 2022 Keynote

There are always two main keynotes in addition to all the breakout sessions at Google I/O. The first keynote, beginning at 10AM PST/1PM EST, is the more-general announcement time. The things we expect in this part of the proceedings are new software and hardware additions that general users will see, understand, and appreciate.

The second keynote – the Developer Keynote – tends to jumpstart the more developer-focused news. This keynote can get a bit harder to understand for non-developer folks, but there are always a few awesome nuggets of info even for the casual observer to geek out about. This keynote will begin shortly after the main keynote wraps up and is generally about 2 hours later.

There are a few ways to see it all happen live. First, we've embedded the video feed right above this paragraph. You can chill here at Chrome Unboxed and take it all in.

Additionally, you can head to Google’s YouTube channel to watch everything or simply go to the official Google I/O website to find the keynotes embedded there closer to watch time. On the Google I/O website, you’ll also find all the available sessions (there are a bunch of them) that will be viewable on-demand at different times over the next few days. If you register, you can bookmark and lay out your viewing schedule as you please.

There will be a lot of info coming from Google over the next few days, and we'll be highlighting anything that should be of impact for our audience, including ChromeOS, Chrome, Android, and Google Assistant news. Be sure to stop back by quite a bit over the next few days so you don't miss out. Happy Google I/O to all of you!