When the HP Chromebook Plus x360 14c hits this price, it’s time to buy

Since the conclusion of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the Chromebook deals have been a bit sparse. The massive savings flood we saw for a few weeks was immediately turned down to a trickle, but we fully expected some great deals to return in the last few weeks of the year. And today, we have one of the best.

The HP Chromebook x360 14c is easily the highest-end of the new Chromebook Plus releases that showed up in October. Though I had my gripes about it in my review, those issues really only apply to this Chromebook at the full $699 MSRP. A less-than-rigid bottom half and 250 nit screen are tough to swallow at that price, but when it falls to historic lows, I can absolutely forgive those drawbacks.

You see, the HP Chromebook Plus x360 14c may have a couple aggravating flaws (that could have easily been mitigated), but it also is jam-packed with fantastic features, too. That 250 nit screen is on the brighter side, almost fooling me into thinking it is 300 nits from time to time, and it is surrounded by tiny bezels and has an expansive 16:10 aspect ratio. The speakers are fantastic, the keyboard is one of the best you’ll type on, and the glass trackpad is huge and buttery smooth. Like I said: jam-packed.

And inside the extremely thin, modern, and attractive chassis is the impressive Intel Core i3-1215U, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. And when you take all of this together, the HP Chromebook Plus x360 14c is a great Chromebook at $699, but an absolute steal at $379 – a full $320 off the asking price. And once again over at Best Buy, that is the going rate. It has come and gone, so we have no idea how long it will stick around this time. So if you were looking at getting a fantastic Chromebook Plus for you or for a loved one, don’t miss this deal that can land you one of the better overall Chromebooks available for well under $400.

