Weekend Deals: Pixel Slate, ASUS Chromebook C434, Chromeboxes and more

Over the next few months, we will see an onslaught of new Chrome devices hitting the market but that doesn’t meant there aren’t Chromebooks worth buying right now. We’ve rounded up a few deals to bring you some savings that will fit most any budget and use case.

Pixel Slate

At the top of the list, Google’s Pixel Slate has frequented the discount department as of late with savings up to $250 and even a free keyboard to boot. If you missed the window on those deals, you can still save some cash on the premium Chrome OS tablet thanks to Amazon. The Core m3 version of the Pixel Slate is currently $150 off which brings the Slate down to a reasonable $649. If more power is your desire, you can grab the i5 or i7 and save $124.01 or $99.02 respectively.

Shop the Pixel Slate On Amazon

ASUS Chromebook Flip C434

Many would argue that the Flip C434 is the best Chromebook to come out of 2019 and rightfully so. It offers most of the premium features we’ve come to expect from a flagship Chromebook and does so in a very compact form-factor. With some of the narrowest bezels in the Chrome OS world, the 14″ convertible presents itself as a much smaller and manageable device than other Chromebooks of the same display size.

Amazon has both models of the C434 on offer at the moment and you can score the Core m3, 4GB/64GB variant for a cool $499. However, for a mere $60 more, you can get the 8GB version. That’s where the money is, in my opinion. Either way, these are both great deals on a beautiful and powerful Chromebook.

ASUS Chromebook C434 On Amazon

HP Chromebook x360 14

The ASUS C434 may hold the hearts of many but I stand firm that the HP Chromebook x360 14 still offers the most bang for the buck of any device on the market today. Powered by a U-series Core i3 processor, the HP comes standard with 8GB of RAM. Normally prices at $599, the x360 14 has seen discounts as steep as $250 at times.

Right now, you can get the 14″ convertible for an impressive $453.06 which still puts it at the top of my list for best device you can buy in the $400-$500 price range. I will forewarn you, there have been a lot of user complaints about the hinge being a bit sloppy. In fact, I experience this exact thing on our person x360. I’m not sure if it is a design flaw on HP’s part or simply the nature of the hinges. When you are moving the lid on the Chromebook, the hinges feel as firm and smooth as any. The problem arises when you aren’t moving the lid. Gentle bumps or sudden movements in your lap cause the display to shift significantly from its original position. Is it enough to condemn the Chromebook? Probably not but it is an annoyance at times that I think HP could have easily avoided. Anyway, it is still an amazing device and at $450, it’s a steal.

HP Chromebook x360 14 On Amazon

ASUS Chromebox 3

If you’re looking for a simple, inexpensive desktop device, we have the good fortune of extending our exclusive deal on the ASUS Chromebox 3. The tiny Chrome OS box is powered by an 8th Gen Celeron 3865U processor and comes equipped with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. You can see in my latest how-to video that upgrading the RAM and even the storage on these devices is quick, easy and very cost-effective.

Normally priced around $270-$280, our supplier has replenished their inventory and you can pick up the Chromebox 3 for an unmatched $215 + tax. Shipping is free in the U.S. and UK and we offer low-cost shipping options to other regions.

Note: Cart and checkout do not work on the AMP version of this page. If you are viewing in AMP, please click here for the full version of the page.

Note: Shipping for the Chromebox generally takes 2-3 weeks depending on the region you live. For countries that charge import/VAT fees, the buyers is solely responsible for any and all charges that may be charged by customs or local municipalities. Where applicable, city, state or federal taxes will be charged at checkout. The Chromebox is new and in the original packing with a full warranty and 60-day money-back guarantee. If you do not see your county under the available shipping options, shoot me an email and I’ll see what we can do.

If you’re looking to upgrade your memory, here are some good options on the cheap.

Hynix 4GB DDR4 RAM at Newegg Crucial 4GB DDR4 RAM at Newegg