We asked, you answered: nearly 50% of you never use AI at all

AI as a general technology seems to be here to stay. How it will actually play out and affect all aspects of our digital culture are yet to be seen at this point, but I think it is a fair assessment to assume big tech is going to keep betting on it for the foreseeable future.

But what are actual people doing with it? On a day-to-day basis, I had to wonder how many of you that come by Chrome Unboxed are actually engaging in AI usage on a daily basis. While there are small bits and pieces of AI and ML (machine learning) sprinkled through ChromeOS and Google services, I presented a poll that questioned the use of AI on purpose by general consumers.

And I wasn’t too shocked at the results. When asked if people use AI for their workflow daily, a few times per week, a few times per month, or simply never, the vast majority responded with the latter. Even though AI is being talked about and promoted in every way, shape and form you could imagine, nearly 50% of respondents said they don’t use it at all.

[POLL] With more AI features on ChromeOS these days, I'm curious: how many of you are actually using AI on a daily basis for your workflow? — Chrome Unboxed (@chromeunboxed) July 11, 2024

As someone who falls more in the a few times per month category, I wasn’t completely surprised by this. I figured the winner would be the never category, but I thought it would take perhaps a third of the votes. I didn’t expect half of the responses to indicate that AI isn’t at all a part of their workflow.

I don’t want to paint AI like 3D TVs that were foisted on consumers relentlessly until the market forced them out of existence. I don’t think AI is a fad, but I also don’t think it is as transformative as it is being paraded around to be. At least not yet. The potential for game-changing innovation is certainly there, but it will take time to prove out. For now, at least, I’d wager the majority of us are still just dabbling in AI.